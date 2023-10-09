49ers cautiously optimistic Aaron Banks’ injury isn’t season-ending – NBC Sports Bay Area and California

October 10, 2023

49ers cautiously optimistic Aaron Banks' injury isn't season-ending

Joy Love October 9, 2023

SANTA CLARA — Coach Kyle Shanahan expressed cautious optimism about the status of 49ers starting guard Aaron Banks on Sunday night.

Banks did not return to action after halftime due to a bicep injury. These types of injuries may require surgery, long-term recovery and physical therapy, but Shanahan said he hopes Banks’ season is not over.

“We don’t know yet,” Shanahan said. “Fortunately, it was higher. Low is the one that the year misses. But we don’t know if it was stressed or pulled yet, but it was higher.

Shanahan is expected to update Banks’ condition on Monday at around 2 p.m., when he is scheduled to speak with Bay Area reporters.

Veteran offensive lineman John Feliciano played the final 32 offensive snaps, as the 49ers scored three touchdowns in both halves to cruise to a 42-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Feliciano, 31, is a nine-year NFL veteran with 54 starts in his career.

Banks is a third-year pro who sat mostly as a starter before entering the starting lineup to open 2022. The 49ers selected him in the second round (No. 48 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Banks started every game last season except for the regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals due to a knee injury. He returned to play every snap of the 49ers’ three postseason games.

Last week, Banks told NBC Sports Bay Area that he was pleased with how he was able to build on his first season as a starter.

“I think I took a step higher than I did last year at the start of the season and early on,” Banks said. “I think I’m playing better than that. I tried to make sure I executed the foundation of all the reps from last year.

“For me, it was about making sure I got back in the right shape and body shape to continue where I left off.”

