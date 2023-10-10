Five reasons why 49ers’ Brock Purdy is a front-runner for NFL MVP, per Peter King – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

Brock Purdy’s meteoric rise from Mr. Irrelevant to 49ers quarterback has been one of the most astonishing stories in modern NFL history. But five games into the 2023 NFL season, the 23-year-old has taken it to another level.

Purdy is officially a leading candidate to win the NFL MVP award.

NBC Sports’ Peter King currently considers Purdy the favorite to take home the award in February. He gave five reasons for this in his weekly article Football morning in America column.

– Purdy plays as a midfielder for a winning team. “For the last 10 years, and 15 of the last 16 years, it’s been won by a quarterback. And for the last 10 years, it’s been won by a quarterback from one of the top two seeds in the conference.”

– statistics. Among the current pair of top seeds in each conference — San Francisco and Philadelphia in the NFC and Kansas City and Miami in the AFC — Purdy leads the other three quarterbacks in accuracy (72.1 percent), passer rating (123.1), TD-to-interception ratio (plus 9) The team’s margin of victory (19.8 points per game).

– Unbeaten record. In the 13 games in which Purdy played at least three-quarters under center, the 49ers were 13-0.

-The 49ers are the most dominant team in the NFL. Purdy under center leads them to average 33.4 points per game, second only to the Dolphins, who scored 70 points in one week.

– Prepares dynamic teammates for success. Purdy isn’t known for his arm strength, but he allows the 49ers’ offensive weapons to shine. “Part of the high yards per attempt, yes, is having great receivers running after the catch,” one former NFL quarterback told King. A man can catch it in stride and run after the catch.”

So, there you have it. It’s not just a fairytale script or the 49ers’ unparalleled offensive system.

One game at a time, Purdy is proving he’s more than just a quarterback. When all is said and done, he could be crowned as the league’s most valuable player after being passed over 261 times in the 2022 NFL Draft.

