Live Updates on Beryl: Tropical Storm Regains Hurricane Strength as It Heads for Texas

Hurricane Beryl on track for Yucatan Peninsula and Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Beryl is now expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before hitting Texas, prompting state officials to issue a disaster declaration for 40 counties and advise residents across the coast to evacuate.

the National Hurricane Center Authorities said Hurricane Beryl was expected to bring dangerous currents to the Gulf Coast over the weekend before hitting South Texas late Sunday.

The storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves toward the Gulf of Mexico, and will become a Category 1 hurricane by the time it makes landfall in the United States.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott warned Texas residents to prepare for the impact: “As Texans and visitors to the southern coastal regions celebrate Independence Day, I urge them to also have a contingency plan in place to stay safe.”

Hurricane Beryl has so far killed at least 11 people in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, Jamaica and Venezuela after carving a deadly path across the Caribbean as a Category 5 hurricane earlier in the week.

On Wednesday, the storm knocked out power to 400,000 homes and damaged buildings in Jamaica. On Friday morning, the storm hit a popular tourist destination in Mexico, Tulum, with winds of 85 mph and dangerous storm surges.