Live Updates on Beryl: Tropical Storm Regains Hurricane Strength as It Heads for Texas

Tropical Storm Beryl is now expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before hitting Texas, prompting state officials to issue a disaster declaration for 40 counties and advise residents across the coast to evacuate.
the National Hurricane Center Authorities said Hurricane Beryl was expected to bring dangerous currents to the Gulf Coast over the weekend before hitting South Texas late Sunday.
The storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves toward the Gulf of Mexico, and will become a Category 1 hurricane by the time it makes landfall in the United States.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott warned Texas residents to prepare for the impact: “As Texans and visitors to the southern coastal regions celebrate Independence Day, I urge them to also have a contingency plan in place to stay safe.”
Hurricane Beryl has so far killed at least 11 people in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, Jamaica and Venezuela after carving a deadly path across the Caribbean as a Category 5 hurricane earlier in the week.
On Wednesday, the storm knocked out power to 400,000 homes and damaged buildings in Jamaica. On Friday morning, the storm hit a popular tourist destination in Mexico, Tulum, with winds of 85 mph and dangerous storm surges.
Beryl is expected to be the first hurricane to hit the United States in the 2024 season.
The National Weather Service still expects Tropical Storm Beryl to hit Texas as a Category 1 hurricane Monday morning.
This would make Beryl the first Atlantic hurricane to hit the United States during the summer and fall hurricane season of 2024.
Greg GraziosiJuly 7, 2024 18:00
WATCH: Tropical Storm Beryl: Timing, Track, NTX Impact Update
Greg GraziosiJuly 7, 2024 17:40
Floridians come together to help victims of Hurricane Beryl
Florida communities come together to help other communities affected by Hurricane Beryl.
The storm has killed at least nine people in the Caribbean and hit the island of Carriacou in Grenada earlier this week.
Floridians — no strangers to the power of hurricanes — have begun donating essential supplies and volunteering their time to prepare donated goods for shipment to hurricane-hit communities that need them most.
Greg GraziosiJuly 7, 2024 17:15
When is Beryl expected to make landfall in Texas?
Hurricane Beryl is expected to make landfall in southeast Texas early Monday morning as a Category 1 hurricane.
State officials issued a disaster declaration for 40 counties ahead of the storm’s arrival.
Greg GraziosiJuly 7, 2024 16:33
NWS Extends Hurricane Warning, Issues Updated Advisories Ahead of Hurricane Beryl
The National Weather Service issued several warnings for Tropical Storm Beryl Sunday ahead of its expected arrival in southeast Texas early tomorrow morning.
The agency issued a message warning of the possibility of a “life-threatening storm surge” late Sunday into Monday along the state’s coast.
The storm warning extends from “the northern entrance to Padre Island National Seashore to High Island, including Corpus Christi Bay, Matagorda Bay, and Galveston Bay.”
The storm is expected to hit the coast with strong winds starting later tonight.
“Hurricane Beryl is expected to bring damaging, hurricane-force winds to portions of the Texas coast late tonight and Monday,” the National Weather Service warned. “A hurricane warning has been issued from Baffin Bay to San Luis Pass. Prepare for tropical storm conditions late today.”
In addition to those warnings, the National Weather Service also noted that “flash and urban flooding” is expected “in portions of the central and upper Texas Gulf Coast and East Texas” through Monday night, with river flooding also possible.
The storm will also create dangerous rip currents along much of the Gulf Coast. Swimmers should watch for warning flags before entering the waters of the Gulf.
Greg GraziosiJuly 7, 2024 16:14
White House: Biden monitoring Beryl’s developments as it approaches Texas
Joe Biden and administration officials are monitoring developments of Tropical Storm Beryl as it continues to move toward southeast Texas.
“We are in close contact with our state and local counterparts, and FEMA has prepared response personnel, search and rescue teams, bottled water, meals, tarps, and generators in case they are needed,” the White House said in a statement to reporters on Sunday. “On Sunday, FEMA activated the National Response Coordination Center (NRCC) to further support local response efforts.”
Greg GraziosiJuly 7, 2024 15:54
WATCH: Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl hits
Greg GraziosiJuly 7, 2024 14:30
Texas officials issue disaster declaration for 40 counties ahead of glacial lakes
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick — who is acting governor while Gov. Greg Abbott travels abroad — issued a disaster declaration for 40 counties ahead of Beryl’s arrival as a Category 1 hurricane.
The declaration allows state resources to be used for preparatory work and recovery efforts.
Abbott advised Texans living in the storm’s path to start preparing now for the storm’s arrival.
Greg GraziosiJuly 7, 2024 14:00
Hurricane Beryl and Storm Surge Warnings for All of Texas and North Coast of Mexico
The National Weather Service issued tropical storm and tornado warnings for the east coast of Texas Friday evening.
These warnings extend from the mouth of the Rio Grande to the San Luis Pass in the north.
Coastal Harris County is also under warning.
A hurricane warning is in effect for the northeastern coast of Mexico between Barra El Mezquital and the mouth of the Rio Grande.
Greg GraziosiJuly 7, 2024 13:00
Hurricane Season 2024 Is Here. Here’s How to Prepare
Hurricane season, known for catastrophic flooding and high-speed winds in coastal areas of the United States, the Caribbean and Central America, is approaching, and emergency management officials are urging people to stay prepared.
In contrast to past hurricane seasons, this summer brings record-high temperatures nationwide and an early onset of storms. Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, but most hurricanes typically occur in September and October, said Jimmy Hernandez, emergency management director for Hollywood on Florida’s Atlantic coast.
Greg GraziosiJuly 7, 2024 11:00
