Lottery drawing with the winning numbers in Mega Millions for Friday, 9/29/23

Is today your lucky day?

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is estimated at $267 million with a cash option of $123.3 million for Friday night’s drawing, according to Mega Millions website.

The jackpot was last won on August 15 when a Florida lottery player won the $39 million jackpot. This came a week after a Florida lottery player won the $1.602 billion jackpot. Both tickets were purchased at a Publix supermarket.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is worth $960 million in Saturday’s drawing with a cash option of $441.4 million, according to Powerball website.

What are the winning Mega Millions numbers for 9/29/23?

Here are the Mega Millions prize numbers for Friday, September 29, 2023:

18 – 40 – 47 – 55 – 64 and 11 megapole

Megaplier was 4x

Looking for an edge?These Mega Millions numbers are drawn more often than others

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m

more:‘It still doesn’t feel real’ – New York man wins $476 million jackpot

How do I play Mega Millions?

The cost is $2 per ticket, but you can add a Megaplier for $1, which will increase your potential prize amount by up to five times the original prize (excluding the jackpot).

Each player chooses five numbers from 1 to 70 for the white balls and one number from 1 to 25 for the jumbo ball. However, you can also have the lottery machine generate a quick, random pick for you. You do not have to be a US citizen or resident of the particular state where you purchased your ticket.

lucky?These are the states with the highest number of Mega Millions jackpot winners

How many balls do I need to match to get the Mega Millions prize?

You can win $2 for just one match – the Mega Ball. Excluding the jackpot, you can win up to $1 million for matching all five white balls (excluding California). You can Check out all the prize payouts on the Mega Millions website here.

Be careful:No, winning a lottery jackpot does not give you money. How to spot a scammer

Where can I play Mega Millions?

You can play the game in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands. The states that do not offer mega millions are: Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah.

Many grocery stores, gas stations, and convenience stores sell lottery tickets. Some states allow Mega Millions tickets to be purchased online, however Beware of scam sites. Check with your state lottery for more details.

New Jersey Lottery:Where does all the money from ticket sales go?

What is the deadline to purchase Mega Millions tickets?

The deadline to purchase a Mega Millions ticket varies by state, so don’t wait until the last minute. It can be from 15 minutes to an hour or more before the actual drawing. For some third-party lottery apps, the deadline can be closer to two hours before the drawing. For example, Jackpocket in New Jersey has a deadline of 9:15pm for the 11pm ET drawing.

Click here to check the deadline where you live.

New JerseyOnline lottery tickets sold by NJ could be an option for players next year

What are the odds of me winning the lottery?

Playing Mega Millions can be exciting, but don’t spend those millions before you win.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 302,575,350 to 1. The odds of matching all five white balls are 12,607,306 to 1.

have Abad luck? Here are 13 crazy things that are more likely to happen than winning the lottery

What does cash option mean?

Major lotteries in the United States offer two jackpot payout options: an annuity and cash.

The annuity option is paid over time. There is an immediate payment and then 29 annual payments thereafter, increasing by 5% each year. The cash option is much lower than the advertised jackpot, but is paid out in a lump sum. You don’t have to wait decades to get all that money.

Can the grand prize winner remain anonymous?

In some states, like New Jersey, you can win the lottery anonymously. This wasn’t always the case, but winners can now remain anonymous under a law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy. In other states, the winner’s name and hometown are public record. Check with your state lottery for more information.

What are the top 10 Mega Million jackpots?

Here are the top 10 Mega Millions jackpots of all time:

$1.602 billion, August 8, 2023: Florida $1.537 billion, October 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina $1.348 billion, January 13, 2023: Won in Maine $1.337 billion: July 29, 2022: Illinois $1.05 billion, January 22, 2021: Won in Michigan $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million, December 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California $536 million, July 8, 20116: Won in Indiana $533 million: March 30, 2018: Won in New Jersey

What is the largest American lottery jackpot ever?

Here’s a look at the top jackpots won in the US, between Powerball and Mega Millions: