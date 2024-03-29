Manchester City vs Arsenal news including Bukayo Saka, Kyle Walker and John Stones updates

Sign up for Miguel Delaney's Game Reading newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up for Miguel's Delaney's free weekly newsletter

Manchester City host Arsenal on Sunday in a potential Premier League title decider at the Etihad Stadium – but both teams go into the clash due to injury concerns following the international break.

It has been a devastating window for the defending champions, who saw Kyle Walker go off with a hamstring injury in England's 1-0 defeat to Brazil, before John Stones was forced off early in the 2-2 draw with Belgium with an abductor problem. .

Concerns about Arsenal came earlier, with Bukayo Saka withdrawing from the England camp, and Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli were forced to withdraw from the Brazil squad.

Arsenal will need to be at full strength if they are to end a nine-year winless run at Manchester City, who have a two-point lead in the race for the Premier League title, with Mikel Arteta's side searching for a first league championship in 20 years.

Manchester city

John Stones

The defender was forced off early in the 2-2 draw against Belgium on Tuesday evening, after playing the entire match against Brazil on Saturday. Gareth Southgate confirmed that Stones had a “problem” with his captor when he defended the centre-back in successive matches. He will not play any role against Arsenal and Pep Guardiola has not set a timetable for his return.

Verdict: Out

(FA via Getty Images)

Kyle Walker

City will miss its first-choice right-back when it hosts Arsenal. Walker withdrew with a hamstring problem in the early stages of England's defeat to Brazil, after having to take part in a couple of sprints against winger Vinicius Junior. Pep Guardiola said Walker's injury was more important than Stones' injury. He said: “Kyle is stronger than John but they will be out, I don’t know how many games.

Verdict: Out

(Motion images via Reuters)

Ederson

The goalkeeper missed the Brazil camp after sustaining an injury in City's 1-1 draw with Liverpool before the international break, but is in “much better” condition and is set to face Arsenal.

Verdict: Valid

Kevin De Bruyne

The attacking midfielder was devastating in the two matches against Arsenal last season, but he missed the Belgium camp due to a muscle injury. De Bruyne returned to training this week, and City are confident he will be fit for Arsenal on Sunday.

Verdict: Valid

Jack Grealish

The winger was ruled out of the England camp after suffering another muscle injury during City's FA Cup win over Luton in February. Sunday may come too early for Grealish to start, but he was also part of the group that returned to training this week – alongside Manuel Akanke and Mateus Nunes.

Early assessment: adequate

(PA wire)

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka

Saka was named in Gareth Southgate's England squad ahead of friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, but withdrew with a hamstring injury and was sent back to Arsenal. He has not trained before the weekend but, as with Martinelli and Gabriel, Arteta says there is a “chance” he will be available.

Verdict: Doubtful

(PA wire)

Gabriel Martinelli

The winger missed Arsenal's Champions League victories over Brentford and Porto due to a foot injury, which he sustained in the crushing win over Sheffield United at the start of the month. He missed the Brazilian squad due to the problem and has not yet returned to training, but he may do so on Saturday.

Verdict: Doubtful

Gabriel Magalhaes

The centre-back was named in Brazil's squad for friendly matches against England and Spain but withdrew from the camp due to an Achilles problem. As with Saka and Martinelli, he has not trained but could do so before the trip to City.

Verdict: Doubtful