September 17, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Meta shares are down 14% this week, slumping near their pandemic lows

Meta shares are down 14% this week, slumping near their pandemic lows

Cheryl Riley September 16, 2022 2 min read

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, speaks at Georgetown University in Washington on October 17, 2019.

Andrew Caballero Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images

Facebook hasn’t been this cheap since the start of the pandemic.

After falling 14% for the week to close at $146.29, Facebook parent shares dead They are at their lowest level since March 2020, and for the period on Friday, they fell even lower. Meta has lost 61% of its value over the past 12 months, the largest drop among major tech stocks and more than double the drop in the Nasdaq Composite Index.

In a five-day slide in a row, the Meta is now trading just 28 cents above the closing price on March 16, 2020, when the early days of Covid-19 sent US stocks reeling.

If the Meta drops below $146.01, it will be the lowest since January 2019. That was when Facebook deal In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal that tested consumer confidence in the social media company and led to a series of heated Congressional hearings.

However, Facebook was able to expand its active users in the United States in that quarter, but by just under 1 percent.

Since then officially change his name To Meta last October, the news for CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the company was nearly all bad. An apple The iOS privacy update has made it more difficult for the company to target ads, and the increased popularity of social media competitor TikTok has drawn users and advertisers away from the app. Meanwhile, the economic slowdown has caused many companies to cut back on their online marketing spending.

See also  How was the world's largest cruise ship built?

In July, Meta said it expected a second straight period of declining sales as it announced the second quarter profits That missed the upper and lower lines.

Watch: I’m not sure there is a Meta core that works anymore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Dow drops 300 points as traders fret about FedEx warning, Wall Street heads for big weekly loss

September 16, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Uber hacked by hacker in cyber security incident

September 16, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

US stocks fall as yields rise, Fed in focus

September 15, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Closing of “The Phantom of the Opera”, the longest running show on Broadway

September 16, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

A slow-motion fireball lights up the night sky in Scotland

September 16, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Kyle Larson and HendrickCars.com Sign Contract Extensions

September 16, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Nine dead after floods hit the Italian region of Marche

September 16, 2022 Frank Tomlinson