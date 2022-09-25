Missile view over New England

September 25, 2022

Did you see an unidentified flying object over New England tonight? Many guessed it was a comet or a meteorite but guess again! A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral on Saturday at 7:32 p.m. and was visible in our area. Falcon 9 was carrying 52 Starlink satellites into orbit. Less than nine minutes later, the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket returned to Earth, landing on a SpaceX unmanned barge in Port Canaveral, and SpaceX’s launch on Saturday was SpaceX’s 43rd orbital mission in 2022.

