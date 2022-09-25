Missile view over New England

Did you see an unidentified flying object over New England tonight? Many guessed it was a comet or a meteorite but guess again! A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral on Saturday at 7:32 p.m. and was visible in our area. Falcon 9 was carrying 52 Starlink satellites into orbit. Less than nine minutes later, the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket returned to Earth, landing on a SpaceX unmanned barge in Port Canaveral, and SpaceX’s launch on Saturday was SpaceX’s 43rd orbital mission in 2022.

Did you see an unidentified flying object over New England tonight? Many guess it was a comet or a meteor but guess again!

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral on Saturday at 7:32 p.m. and was visible in our area. Falcon 9 was carrying 52 Starlink satellites into orbit. Less than nine minutes later, the first stage of the Falcon 9 returned to Earth, arriving at the SpaceX unmanned barge in Port Canaveral.

Saturday’s liftoff was SpaceX’s 43rd orbital mission in 2022.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.