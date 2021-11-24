Morocco signs ‘unprecedented’ security pact with Israel

Abdellatif Loudi, Minister of State for Morocco’s National Security Administration, and Benny Kantz, Israeli Defense Minister, arrived in Rafat on November 24, 2021. Aerial Harmony / AFP

A year later Normalizing their relationshipsOn Wednesday, November 24, Morocco and Israel took a spectacular step. The two countries signed a framework agreement for security cooperation “Unprecedented”, During the historic Rabat visit by Israeli Defense Minister Benny Kantz in the full tension between the Sheriff’s Kingdom and Algeria.

The former head of the Israeli army, Mr. Kantz was welcomed in the early hours of the morning by Abdellatif Loudi, the deputy minister in charge of the Moroccan national security administration. They signed a memorandum of understanding to formally initiate security cooperation “In all its aspects” Between the two countries, facing “Threats and Challenges in the Region”, According to the Israeli side. “This is a very important thing that will allow us to exchange views, launch joint ventures and promote Israeli exports so far.”, And M. Gantz mourned.

Before leaving Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening, he had mentioned “This is the first formal visit of the Minister of Defense to an important trip to Morocco with historical relevance [israélien] In this country “. During this forty-eight hour journey, Mr. Kants is also scheduled to meet with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Purida on Wednesday.

Strong support from the United States

The Abrahamic agreements between Morocco and Israel, which established diplomatic relations in the early 1990s, are a process of normalizing relations between the Hebrew state and the Arab world, backed by the administration of former US President Donald Trump.

In this case, Washington approved “Full Sovereignty” Morocco in the Western Sahara is a disputed area with Saharavi separatists of the Algeria-backed Policario Front. Algiers severed ties with Rabat in August“Anti-activities” Of the state, the Policario Front decided“Intensify” His armed struggle against Morocco. US diplomat Anthony Blingen, who met with his counterpart Nasser Borida in Washington on Monday, reiterated US strong support for Morocco in the Western Sahara issue.

Drone and software export

Hebrew State is one of the world’s leading exporters of armed drones and security software such as Pegasus. Has been the subject of extensive international scrutiny by seventeen media outlets, including The world, On behalf of ten states, has gained access to 50,000 phone numbers targeted by this powerful spyware. However, with armed drones and some advanced technologies such as the Pegasus, Mr. Must be approved by the Ministry of Defense led by Kants. Morocco has categorically denied purchasing the software and has filed complaints “Slander” Against the media that Rabat used to infiltrate the phones of many national and foreign public figures.

Palestinian left-wing parties and NGOs and Islamists from the Justice and Benefit Movement staged a sit-in protest on Wednesday afternoon in front of parliament in Rabat, condemning the normalization and arrival of relations with Israel. In Morocco “War Crimes Conds”, Chief of Staff during the 2014 Summer War in Gaza.