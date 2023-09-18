September 18, 2023

Mortal Kombat 1 data miners believe they’ve found clues to unannounced DLC characters

Len Houle September 18, 2023 2 min read

Data miners have a long history of digging into NetherRealm fighting games to discover potential upcoming content, such as DLC characters and even story expansions. Unsurprisingly, they’ve already done the same thing with Mortal Kombat 1.

Mortal Kombat 1’s actual release date was September 14, which means data miners had a few days to scrape the game’s code before the official September 19 release date.

Mortal Kombat 1 spoilers follow.

Data miners have discovered voice lines suggesting either cut content or upcoming, unannounced DLC characters. While NetherRealm has already announced the characters scheduled to appear in Kombat Pack 1 (see IGN’s Mortal Kombat 1 character guide for more), based on these voice lines, Kombat Pack 2 may include Jade, Cassie Cage, Kung Jin, Noob Saibot, and Cyrax. And Ghostface from the Scream movies. There’s even a suggestion that the T-1000 from Terminator and Conan the Barbarian could appear in Mortal Kombat 1 at some point.

(Robert Patrick plays Peacemaker and T-1000’s father.)
Data miners have also found what look like seasonal deaths, including one linked to Halloween. (See IGN’s list of Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities for more.)

NetherRealm and publisher Warner Bros. have not commented. Games is yet to tap into these data mines, and is unlikely to do so. However, Mortal Kombat head of development Ed Boon, who is known for trolling fans on social media, may have something to say about all this.

Meanwhile, fans are sorting these potential DLC characters into categories, and Speculation Regarding whether they will appear in the Kombat Pack 2 or Mortal Kombat 1 story expansion.

IGN’s Mortal Kombat 1 review received an 8/10. “Mortal Kombat 1’s stunning gameplay is some of the best the series has ever seen, thanks to the game-changing Kameo system,” we said. “NetherRealm also offers a great single-player story mode. However, the new Invasions mode is a grind and the options seem Online is old.

Wesley is IGN’s UK news editor. You can find him on Twitter at @wyp100. You can contact Wesley at [email protected] or confidentially at [email protected].

