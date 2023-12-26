Starfield has dropped to “Mostly Negative” on Steam

Starfield was released by Bethesda Game Studios on September 6, 2023. Hailed as a massive open-world game with endless potential, it was the first new IP from the company in over two decades. In interviews, it has been revealed that the concept of Starfield is over twenty years old, and took so long to develop because Bethesda Game Studios wanted to produce the perfect game.

Unfortunately, this was not the result. Recently, Starfield's ratings have dropped even lower than they already were on Steam, driven by sentiment surrounding the game that remains largely dismal. On Steam, Starfield received a recent review rating of “Mostly Negative,” a stark representation of how people feel about the space travel saga.

diminished forever

Starfield was very excited ahead of the game's launch. There was a brilliant marketing campaign led by Bethesda Game Studios that took the world by storm, and in the end, over 13 million players joined Starfield, but many of those players walked away with a bitter taste in their mouths, as the product they had invested in was revealed to be far from perfect.

on the steamThe game has 86,425 reviews with a final rating of “mixed”. However, more recent comments, represented by a pool of 7,302 reviews, suggest a more miserable picture, rating the game as “mostly negative.”

One recent review referred to the game as a “big trope of mediocrity”, while another said it was “a game with an excess of nothingness”. In a review written at the end of November, one user wrote: “The story is as generic as it gets, and the gameplay is getting boring.”

There are few redeeming features except for Starfield, and this is coming from someone who invested a lot of time in the game, completed everything it had to offer, and bought the ultimate “Constellation Edition” of the game.

