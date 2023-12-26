December 26, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Technology that died in 2023

Technology that died in 2023

Len Houle December 26, 2023 1 min read

We do not often indulge in looking back, however [Chole Albanesisu] in Computer magazine I did and wrote Technology obituary for all the tech tools and services that are dead During the past year. Some of the entries are fairly predictable: Twitter died and was replaced by X, which is just like it, only different. We didn't notice other instances, such as Netflix halting its DVD shipments.

Google Glass is dead again, this time the enterprise version. Amazon has ditched donating money through Kindle shopping and print subscriptions.

Glass wasn't Google's only victim. Gmail lost its core HTML version and shut down its Jamboard smartboard product. They also sold their Internet businesses in an attempt to focus on the core business. Other notable Google shutdowns include the popular podcast app and Usenet support for groups. And don't forget their experience offering Pixels phones as a subscription. It's been done too.

As you might expect, PC Magazine's list is a little consumer-oriented. What hacker-centric products and services have disappeared this year that you'll miss? Sculpteo market? Print XYZ? Startups in 2023 are collapsing at an alarming rate, but you haven't heard about most of them. Was there anything you were particularly disappointed about? Let us know in the comments.


See also  Back to back netcode mod for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate shown works on Nintendo Switch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Gift the comprehensive list of rewards and achievements in Monopoly GO!

December 25, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

New redesign of the user interface to highlight channel updates on WhatsApp

December 25, 2023 Len Houle
3 min read

Powerball billionaire Edwin Castro won't back down from the lawsuit

December 25, 2023 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

'The Crown' actor explains why his friendship with Prince Harry ended: 'I said too much'

December 26, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Princeton astrophysicists unravel the mystery of black hole jets and galactic 'light sabers'

December 26, 2023 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Philadelphia Eagles hold on to win over New York Giants on Christmas

December 26, 2023 Joy Love
1 min read

Technology that died in 2023

December 26, 2023 Len Houle