Gift the comprehensive list of rewards and achievements in Monopoly GO!

A new solo event has occurred Monopoly Go! for the holidays on December 24, featuring 49 achievements and rewards.
Giveaways Everywhere event in Monopoly Go! It kicked off at 10 a.m. Cairo time on December 24 and is scheduled to continue for three days until December 27. Unlike tournaments, individual events last longer and receive more rewards. You can open Up to 49 landmarks In the Gifts are everywhere A single event, offering rewards such as free dice, stickers, special events, Peg-E codesAnd more.
Every Gift Everywhere A Reward and a Milestone: The Complete List
Run for three days on Monopoly Go! It is a single-player Gifts Allaround event, which uses a points system to reach milestones that contain rewards. Landing when GO, just visit the prison, free parking, prison, or the four corners of the board, provide you with four gift wrappers that are applied to your milestones. Increase the number of gifts by landing on the corner tile with a doubled dice roll increase.
The total free dice in the Universal Gifts event is 14,925. The first landmark to offer 100 dice is five, followed by 10 which offers 225 dice. Dot Esports can validate all the achievements and overall gift rewards because we play together too.
Trigger the x2 multiplier if you don't have enough dice to go to x5 or x10. Running x2 constantly can reap more benefits than bumping back and forth all the time.
|turn
|points
|Bonus gifts everywhere
|One
|five
|15 dice
|two
|five
|Seven Peg-E codes
|three
|10
|monetary
|four
|10
|Sticker Pack (1 star x 2)
|five
|65
|100 dice
|six
|15
|10 Peg-E codes
|Seven
|20
|monetary
|eight
|20
|Sticker Pack (1 star x 2)
|nine
|25
|monetary
|10
|180
|225 dice
|11
|25
|15 Peg-E Code
|12
|30
|Cash grab 10 minutes
|13
|35
|Sticker Pack (1 star x 2)
|14
|40
|20 Peg-E symbol
|15
|three hundred fifty
|400 dice
|16
|45
|monetary
|17
|60
|Sticker Pack (2 stars x3)
|18
|100
|monetary
|19
|70
|35 Peg-E code
|20
|700
|725 dice
|21
|80
|monetary
|22
|100
|Sticker Pack (Three Stars x3)
|23
|110
|55 Peg-E code
|24
|120
|monetary
|25
|1300
|1,200 dice
|26
|130
|High roller 15 minutes
|27
|140
|monetary
|28
|150
|85 Peg-E code
|29
|160
|Sticker Pack (Three Stars x3)
|30
|1000
|monetary
|31
|175
|160 dice
|32
|250
|monetary
|33
|300
|Sticker Pack (Four Stars x4)
|34
|280
|105 Peg-E code
|35
|2000
|1,700 dice
|36
|400
|Cash grab 15 minutes
|37
|600
|Sticker Pack (Four Stars x4)
|38
|700
|500 dice
|39
|800
|125 Peg-E code
|40
|3000
|2500 dice
|41
|900
|Sticker Pack (Five Stars x6)
|42
|1000
|Rent Frenzy 25 minutes
|43
|1,100
|170 Peg-E code
|44
|1200
|900 dice
|45
|9500
|monetary
|46
|1200
|210 Peg-E code
|47
|1400
|Sticker Pack (Five Stars x6)
|48
|1500
|monetary
|49
|6000
|6,500 dice
All inclusive gift rewards have been confirmed, which includes five-star sticker packs and Peg-E tokens. The Gift All Round event will coincide with the two-day Santa's Sprint Championship.
Are gifts everywhere worth the rewards?
Like many others Monopoly Go! Event Rewards Universal Gift Rewards are valid until approximately level 25 is reached. I recommend playing until at least stage 20 to collect a fair amount of free dice and other rewards like Peg-E tokens and stickers. If you have an abundance of dice, reaching the 39th milestone is a solid achievement.
How Peg-E Codes Work in Gifts Everywhere
Reaching event milestones provides gifts everywhere Monopoly Go! Peg-E codes used in the award device. Press any of the five buttons below the double button to release the Peg-E token. Prizes range from $10,000 in cash to more than $75,000. You can also increase your rewards by pressing the multiplier button before releasing the token.
Save your Peg-E codes. This allows you to freely use the multiplier when free dice are available in the prize machine. The average player can easily memorize about 25 to 50 Peg-E tokens.
Hitting the four corners is harder than landing on a tile of opportunity or a rail, so when you hit one, you want it to count. The best strategy I use is to increase the dice multiplier from five to 10 when I'm about five to eight tiles away from one of the four corners. If possible, use the x2 multiplier when you are closer or farther away.
