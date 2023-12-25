New redesign of the user interface to highlight channel updates on WhatsApp

We are approaching the end of 2023, which has been eventful for WhatsApp, especially in terms of adding new features to its platform or testing new ones. WhatsApp introduced Channels to its users in mid-2023, bringing new features to Channels along the way. In a new beta update, WhatsApp is introducing a redesigned channel UI that will make channel updates stand out on WhatsApp.

It is worth noting that the new update WABetaInfo It was spotted in the latest beta version of WhatsApp v2.24.1.6 For Android it's about sharing channel messages as status updates. The new UI for WhatsApp channel messages includes a new button and layout that makes messages stand out and directs users to the source of the information.

The new WhatsApp channel UI is similar to Instagram posts shared via Stories

This new UI for WhatsApp channels may not be a new interface for Instagram users, as Instagram users know that sharing a post on Stories has the same UI as well. However, this change can be called Meta's way of bridging the gap between all its services and making them simplified, especially the user interface.

Well, this is a nice and nice change to WhatsApp channels since it is a feature aimed at sharing information with millions of people. The new UI will help add more context to the content being shared. WhatsApp already has a flagging system for status and channel updates that are malicious or violate its policies.

Apart from changing the UI for WhatsApp channels, the new beta update also fixes a bug in the UI, according to the report. It was a bug that showed a large blue block in the bottom half of the screen near the attachment sheet, hiding part of the conversation or chat background. Fortunately, this bug has been fixed with the latest beta update of WhatsApp.