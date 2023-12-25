Powerball billionaire Edwin Castro won't back down from the lawsuit

News

Billionaire Powerball winner Edwin Castro believes divine guidance led him to win the biggest jackpot in lottery history, which is one reason he refused to back down when he was assailed by allegations he didn't really buy the ticket.

“God gave it [the win] Because he knew [Castro] “He will be a good host with it and use it to help others,” a source told The Post.

The insider added that Castro, 31, remained calm when he learned he was being sued over allegations that the winning Powerball ticket was somehow purchased by another man named Jose Rivera.

“He can give them any amount they get [the lawsuit] The source said: “They left, but this is what they want.”

“But if you do that, you will be open to everyone who comes to you with their hands out.”

Castro won the record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot last November after purchasing a ticket from a Go Service Center in Altadena, California. The 31-year-old decided to take the total amount of $997.6 million.

The California State Lottery Commission says it has obtained video of the ticket purchase process at the store, but has not released it publicly.

Powerball winner Edwin Castro is photographed meeting with a realtor in Los Angeles on December 5, 2023. US Sun/Mega

Powerball winner Edwin Castro bought his $2.04 billion winning ticket at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, California. Business owner Joe Shaheed holds a check outside his store on November 8, 2022. AP

Jose Rivera sued Edwin Castro and his former landlord Reggie Romero, claiming he bought the winning Lotto ticket. Rivera was charged with filing a false report of the crime. US Sun/Mega

California Lottery spokeswoman Carolyn Baker told The Post she could not comment on the video due to Rivera's ongoing lawsuit, but said they were “pretty confident” that Castro was the “legitimate winner.”

Rivera claimed he was the one who bought the winning ticket from Joe's Service Center, and then the property's former owner, Urachi “Reggie” Romero, allegedly stole it.

Castro has no contact with either man, sources told The Post.

Pasadena police have since charged Rivera with filing a false police report, The Sun reported earlier this month.

Powerball winner Edwin Castro was an Eagle Scout. Sources said Castro has a “strong faith” and reads the Bible.

Meanwhile, Rivera's last lawyer, Estela Ricida, appeared in Alhambra court and told the judge she should resign because there had been an “irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship” and other “ethical considerations,” according to court documents reviewed by Rivera's firm. . the post.

Castro, who studied architecture at Woodbury University in Burbank, California, “continues to pray, read his Bible,” and has made plans to donate to various charities because he is determined to do good things with his wealth, a source said.

Just weeks before Lotto officials announced his identity, as required by California law, Castro treated a group of close friends to a trip to Fiji where they relaxed and partied at the exclusive Cloud 9 bar, known to locals as “Fiji’s Floating Paradise.”

Powerball-winning billionaire Edwin Castro, second from left, invites his friends to vacation in Fiji in January.

Powerball winner Edwin Castro enjoys coconut water during his exclusive vacation in Fiji.

Castro's generosity and philanthropy do not surprise his friends. The 31-year-old is known in his neighborhood as a student-athlete who spent a lot of time serving the community as an Eagle Scout.

A friend who grew up with Castro told The Post that the 31-year-old was “always a good kid, got good grades, and always did community service. You can't get to the level of Eagle Scouts without spending a lot of hours helping out.” the society.

