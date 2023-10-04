The global release time for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer has been confirmed

Activision has confirmed global release dates for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 demo on PC and consoles.

Modern Warfare 3’s release date is set for November 10, 2023 on PC via Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series But Activision has a beta planned for the multiplayer portion of the game. This will allow fans to get their hands on Sledgehammer’s shooter starting October 6.

We now have specific staggered release timings for this beta, which includes early access for those who pre-order on PlayStation before it becomes available to everyone.

Here is a list Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 release dates all over the world:

PlayStation Early Access (pre-order): October 6 at 6 PM GMT / 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET until October 8 at 6 PM GMT / 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET

October 6 at 6 PM GMT / 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET until October 8 at 6 PM GMT / 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET Open to all PlayStation players: October 8 at 6pm PT / 10am CT / 1pm ET through October 10 at 6pm PT / 10am PT / 1pm ET

October 8 at 6pm PT / 10am CT / 1pm ET through October 10 at 6pm PT / 10am PT / 1pm ET PC/Xbox Early Access (pre-order), open to PlayStation players: October 12 at 6pm PT / 10am CT / 1pm ET through October 14 at 6pm PT / 10am ET / 1pm ET

October 12 at 6pm PT / 10am CT / 1pm ET through October 14 at 6pm PT / 10am ET / 1pm ET Open to all players: October 14 at 6pm PT / 10am CT / 1pm ET through October 16 at 6pm PT / 10am ET / 1pm ET

IGN has a handy guide on how to access the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 beta, if you want to get in on the action.

Screenshots of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer

Activision has yet to announce what will be available in the beta, but fans can expect a sampling of the sixteen core multiplayer maps scheduled to launch in Modern Warfare 3. These are remakes of classic Modern Warfare 2 maps, including the fan-favorite Rust. Brand new MP maps are expected after launch.

Yesterday, Activision released the first proper look at Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer, leaning heavily on nostalgia for these classic maps and returning mechanics, like map voting, the classic minimap, and chip elimination.

Activision will reveal more about Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 and Battle Royale Warzone 2.0 during the COD Next event, which begins on October 5. However, the offer will not include DMZ mode.

Wesley is IGN’s UK news editor. You can find him on Twitter at @wyp100. You can contact Wesley at [email protected] or confidentially at [email protected].