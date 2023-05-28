May 28, 2023

LG’s 48-inch OLED 4K gaming monitor costs more than $600 right now

Len Houle May 28, 2023 2 min read

the LG UltraGear 48GQ900 48-inch It’s on sale at Amazon for an incredible 43 percent off its regular price of $1,499.99 right now, which puts it at $852.14 before taxes for Amazon Prime members (or $896.99 for those without Prime), for nearly its lowest price ever. . If you’d rather go to the source (or not just Amazon), LG sells it for $899.99as it is Newegg. This price is as good as the giant LG OLED gaming screen.

If you take that deal, you can expect the usual blacks that make OLEDs the contrast heroes of the display world, and 4K resolution will mean a nice, sharp picture covering the flat panel. The 120Hz refresh rate can be increased to 138Hz, with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support, plus stamps for being Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium compatible. It comes with an impressive assortment of ports, too: a DisplayPort, three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A ports, a USB-B downstream port, optical audio out, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

When our very own Sean Hollister wrote about this show last year the edgeBased on his experience using the LG C1 as a monitor, he wondered if it had the same strong dimming that made the C1 not ideal for normal web browsing or office work. Well, the good news is, according to test in RTings, no. The bad news is that the screen’s SDR brightness never gets up high enough to trigger LG’s automatic brightness limiter, which keeps it at a cool 193 cd/m². However, the port gave it high marks for gaming, at least in part because of its strong HDR performance.

If you insist on repurposing a large OLED TV for office work, the 42-inch is here LG C2, which is slightly smaller, brighter, and priced similarly to UltraGear’s non-Prime members at $897. For that price, you’ll get a similar monitor with the loss of features like DisplayPort and the ability to increase the refresh rate, and of course you might want to come up with some way to deal with the wide feet it sits on.

For some good advice on choosing the right monitor for working from home, be sure to check out the edgeguide.

There’s no telling how long this sale will last, but historically it hasn’t been that long, so it might be worth jumping in.

