The Passenger documents every window traveler's worst nightmare

She didn't like her neighbor's shopping trip on the plane.

A passenger suffered a window-seat's worst nightmare after her neighbor invaded her space so he could take photos outside the plane.

A video has been compiled of the horrific assault on board Over 4.5 million views on TikTok.

“Do people not know about personal space? And that you can choose a window seat?” user @sterlingsavannah teased with the on-screen text of the clip, which was surreptitiously captured from a phone on her lap.

Accompanying footage shows her sitting uncomfortably by the window while an older man in the middle seat repeatedly passes her face so he can take pictures of the outside view with his phone.

Since she apparently did not want to confront the alien invader, the publication said her “only option was to stare out the window.”

TikTok commenters sympathized with her plight, although many wondered why she didn't bring up the issue with him.

“It's so important to be able to stand up for ourselves when someone makes us feel uncomfortable,” one viewer declared.

Another advised: “Then you ask: Can I take the picture of you instead of accessing my personal space?”

“The other option is to look him in the eye and tell him he's making you uncomfortable. Try it. It's liberating to stand up for yourself,” a third wrote.

TikTok commentators criticized the woman for refusing to confront the alien invader. tiktok/stirlingsavannah

Others suggested that she simply close the window covering.

Unfortunately, dealing with space invaders may be more complicated than armchair travel experts imagine, especially given the growing number of aliens in the friendly skies.

Travel experts at Aviation Blog “View from the suite” Suggest trying to “start a polite conversation” with the person before mentioning your concerns (figuratively adding a spoonful of sugar to make the medication easier to take).

Or, if a passenger is shy — as is the case with the flier above — they should scan their section for an empty seat, according to the blog.

If available, the passenger should discreetly ask the flight attendant if he or she can move around.

On the other hand, enlisting a flight attendant to rebuke your personal bubble should be a last resort, AVFTW says.

“The flight attendant will not remain by your seat throughout the flight to monitor your seatmate's behavior,” they write. “But if the person is clearly abusive, recording that with the crew can be a preventive measure.”

The alien invader arrives via the window seat occupant. tiktok/stirlingsavannah

Unfortunately, flights have recently become a veritable festival of alien invasions.

Earlier this month, a female passenger filmed the moment a “manspreader” epically encroached on her space by parting his legs so that one of them extended across the aisle and into her seat area.

