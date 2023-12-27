December 27, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

MW3 players discover the strategy that makes Infectious Holiday impossible to win

MW3 players discover the strategy that makes Infectious Holiday impossible to win

Len Houle December 27, 2023 2 min read
Shane Black

MW3 players have discovered a new strategy in the game's limited-time Infectious Holiday mode that makes it difficult to beat.

The game's latest holiday event brought a lot of fun game modes to jump into, including an old favorite: Infection.

This version of Infectious, called Infectious Holiday, sees one player trying to kill other players in the lobby and infect them.

Although the game does not have a competitive mode, some players have discovered a strategy spread throughout the game that makes it very difficult for the infected to win.

Article continues after ad

MW3 players have formed a near-perfect strategy

The strategy has started spreading across social media, and it's fairly simple: All uninfected players find a small room to hole up in, and plant all of their clays facing the door.

This means that any helpless infected person who comes through the door will face a massive explosion. All non-infected players wear a reindeer mask with its tongue sticking out, which adds to the humor.

the Community on Reddit Because MW3 laughs at the new strategy, while also debating whether or not it's workable.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates on eSports, gaming and more.

Article continues after ad

One user responded to the screenshot, saying: “Can't one snowball set this all on fire?”

Their question refers to the Infected being able to throw snowballs instead of grenades in the game mode.

See also  Genshin Impact Mesmerising Dream At Sea Web Events Answers and Rewards

other players We believe that the clumps of clay are spread out enough that they are not released at the same time, and that the snowballs are not large enough to be blown away.

However, for the most part, everyone enjoys the silliness of a group of reindeer hiding in one room together, with another user saying: “The fact that it's all reindeer makes it ten times funnier.”

Article continues after ad

It's not hard to find something silly in MW3 when players are given these masks to wear.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The Passenger documents every window traveler's worst nightmare

December 26, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

Starfield has dropped to “Mostly Negative” on Steam

December 26, 2023 Len Houle
1 min read

Technology that died in 2023

December 26, 2023 Len Houle

You may have missed

3 min read

Brian Tanaka confirms his split from Mariah Carey after Christmas

December 27, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Hubble observes Saturn's mysterious “discs” sliding along its rings

December 27, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Donte Whitner thinks 49ers loss to Ravens is a 'blessing in disguise' – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

December 27, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

MW3 players discover the strategy that makes Infectious Holiday impossible to win

December 27, 2023 Len Houle