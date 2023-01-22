When is the next Nintendo Direct? Overview, event types, more

Since it’s January, a topic of discussion that tends to come up around this time is when the next Nintendo Direct will be released. This isn’t much of a surprise, especially since fans are always curious to see what Nintendo has in store. It’s not out of the question to do a new presentation with the start of the new year so that we can get a better idea of ​​what is planned from a first-party and third-party perspective.

What is Nintendo Direct?

If you somehow stumbled across this post without knowing what Nintendo Direct actually is, we thought we’d give you a brief introduction. Simply put, Nintendo Direct is a an offer Where you share new information directly with fans.

Nintendo Directs has been around for over a decade with the first presentation broadcast on October 21, 2011. It has evolved over time in terms of content, style, and presentation.

With the major events during the Switch era, we usually see a host at various points to open and close the show and they often introduce some of the bigger segments. Late Nintendo president Satoru Iwata was the host for many years, but these days it tends to be either Yoshiaki Koizumi or Shinya Takahashi. Also for general directions, the narrator covers various different games in a quick manner.

Something worth noting about large routers is that content can vary across regions. There have been many instances where a specific title, including a brand new advertisement, was covered in the Japanese broadcast but not in the North American/European releases.

What types of presentations are there?

Even when a new Nintendo Direct is announced, it’s not always what you might expect. However, the “public” presentations are always the biggest ones. These games are announced a day or two in advance, streamed live, and show plenty of games from both Nintendo and other companies.

Here is a brief summary:

Nintendo Direct “General”: Usually about 40 minutes or so, with first and third party news; The largest group

Nintendo Direct Mini: A shorter, often unannounced, presentation containing first and third party news

Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner View: Only for 3rd party news, mostly used in 2020 due to coronavirus but one appeared in 2022

Theme-specific Nintendo Direct: Usually focused on a specific game, movie, franchise, etc.

Pokemon Presents and Indie World Showcases are often labeled as Nintendo Directs by some fans, but are actually not associated with the official brand – this is a common mistake. Although they have a Directs style, they are something of their own. There was never really a “Pokemon Direct” or “Indy Direct”.

If we look closely at the keynote presentations, the longest live show took place on February 17, 2021, clocking in at 50 minutes and 45 seconds. Something to keep in mind is that longer presentations don’t always translate into more ads. Some fans would even argue that some of the show’s best reveals have happened over shorter periods.

When is the next Nintendo Direct?

Looking at the history of Nintendo Directs since the middle of the Switch era, there are usually three major shows throughout the year. The first is held in the first quarter, most often in February, but January and March are also possibilities.

A second Nintendo Direct likely to happen in June to coincide with E3. However, we’ve seen clear disruptions to that – particularly in 2020 and 2022. There was absolutely nothing in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and 2022 only saw partners show, which may have been due to the E3 cancellation.

For the last one of the year, it always occurs in September. Announcements are usually made right before the Tokyo Game Show. Over the years, Nintendo hasn’t broken the cycle of September presentations.

We should note that it is ultimately pointless to predict when a new presentation will air. Although fans often look back on styles from years past, Nintendo has always been to the beat of its own drum. Even if a Direct is expected at a certain point, there is no guarantee that one will broadcast.

When the next presentation is announced, we’ll be sure to let you know. You can find on the official website here.

