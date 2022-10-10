Musk says Beijing doesn’t want him to sell Starlink in China: Financial Times report

Elon Musk told the Financial Times that Beijing does not want him to sell Starlink satellite internet in China. In this photo, Musk talks about Starlink at Mobile World Congress in June 2021.

Beijing – Elon Musk Tell Financial Times The Chinese government does not want him to sell Starlink satellite internet service in China.

Musk says Beijing has made it clear that it doesn’t agree to it Recently launched Starlink, a satellite communications system for SpaceX, in Ukraine The newspaper said in its latest column entitled “Lunch with the Financial Times”, which was published Friday, “to help the military bypass the Internet cuts in Russia.”

“He says Beijing has requested assurances that he will not sell Starlink in China,” the article read.

The Financial Times did not say whether Musk agreed to Beijing’s request. The business leader, who is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

Electric car giant Musk Tesla It relies on China for more than 20% of its revenue and has a large factory in Shanghai.

Contrary to the condemnation of the United States and other countries of the Russian invasion of Ukraine this year, China refused to describe the attack as an invasion.

In recent years, China has focused more on building its own technology, including in space.