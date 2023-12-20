NASA broadcasts cat video from deep space

“This would be the same capability you would want to have if you were sending an astronaut to the surface of Mars or something like that,” said Dr. Abhijit Biswas, the project’s technology expert. “You want to have a constant connection with them.”

The demonstration was performed with the help of NASA’s Psyche spacecraft, which was launched on October 13 with the aim of exploring an asteroid of the same name. The DSOC experiment uses laser communications, rather than traditional radio frequencies, in an attempt to transmit large amounts of data at faster rates over greater distances. (The video shows Taters chasing a laser pointer. In 1928, a figurine of the cartoon character Felix the Cat was used to test TV broadcast.)

Transmitted data rates of 267 Mbps are comparable to rates on Earth, which often range between 100 and 300 Mbps. But Dr. Biswas called for caution regarding the results of the demonstration.

“This is the first step,” he added. “There are still significant requirements for ground infrastructure and things like that to take something that is a proof of concept to turn it into something practical and reliable.”

The video was transferred using Aviation laser transceiver, which is one of several pieces of new hardware being deployed for the first time. The DSOC system consists of three parts: a transmitter and receiver, mounted aboard the Psyche spacecraft, and two components on Earth: a ground-based laser transmitter (about a 90-minute drive from the laboratory) and a ground-based laser receiver at the Palomar Observatory in Southern California.