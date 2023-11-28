NASA publishes a photo of the “hidden galaxy” located 11 million light-years from Earth

This stunning image was taken by the European Space Agency’s Euclid mission.

NASA has shared another marvel of space – the spiral galaxy, also known as the “hidden galaxy.” The galaxy captured by Hubble is located about 11 million light-years from Earth. This stunning image was taken by the European Space Agency’s Euclid mission.

“The spiral galaxy above, also known as the ‘hidden galaxy,’ is the first of five images released from the Euclid mission,” NASA wrote in the caption on Instagram. The space agency also stated that the galaxy is located about 11 million light-years from Earth, and that it “lies behind a dust clump in the Milky Way.”

A spiral galaxy typically contains a rotating disk with spiral “arms” curving outward from a dense central region. The Milky Way Galaxy is also a spiral galaxy.

A large spiral galaxy appears face-on in white/pink colors in the center of this square astronomical image.

See the post here:

The photos were published 5 hours ago, and received more than 2 thousand likes on Instagram. Space enthusiasts were completely mesmerized after NASA shared the photo.

“This would make an out-of-this-world holiday decoration! We’re sure people will save room on their tree for one,” one user wrote.

Another user commented: “This telescope will produce great science!”

The third user wrote: “Wow, this is what everyone needs to see before going to bed! These are everyone’s dreams.”

A fourth user commented: “This is amazing! The center looks like an eye. I love this.”

The fifth user wrote: “It is beautiful and amazing! We are waiting for the launch of NASA’s Roman space telescope to discover the secrets of the universe! And we see the cooperation of these amazing telescopes!”