December 15, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

NASA reveals what two tomatoes look like after being lost in space for 8 months (video)

Cheryl Riley December 15, 2023 2 min read

We finally have photos of NASA’s tomatoes lost in space, and surprisingly enough, there are two.

NASA Posted footage of two small tomatoes that were lost in 2022 after astronaut Frank Rubio harvested them aboard the spacecraft. International Space Station. The discovery opportunity in the six-bedroom complex showed us how the ship’s 17% humidity on board affects food in a Ziploc bag; Rubio temporarily stored food inside and found it floating away in the meantime.

