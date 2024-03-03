March 4, 2024

NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 launch has been postponed to Sunday night due to inclement weather

Cheryl Riley March 3, 2024 2 min read

Update 9:27 p.m.: NASA and SpaceX postponed the launch of Crew-8 to 10:53 pm on Sunday, due to poor conditions in the Dragon spacecraft's flight path.

Original story: It's launch day for Crew-8 to blast off to the International Space Station – as long as the weather cooperates!

NASA and SpaceX are targeting 11:16 PM EDT to launch the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the four members of Crew-8 aboard the Dragon Endeavor capsule from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

However, the Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron puts the odds of “launch” conditions at only 40%, citing threats of rain, cumulonimbus clouds and a moderate to high risk of severe weather in the ascent corridor.

