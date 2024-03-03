NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 launch has been postponed to Sunday night due to inclement weather

Update 9:27 p.m.: NASA and SpaceX postponed the launch of Crew-8 to 10:53 pm on Sunday, due to poor conditions in the Dragon spacecraft's flight path.

Original story: It's launch day for Crew-8 to blast off to the International Space Station – as long as the weather cooperates!

NASA and SpaceX are targeting 11:16 PM EDT to launch the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the four members of Crew-8 aboard the Dragon Endeavor capsule from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

However, the Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron puts the odds of “launch” conditions at only 40%, citing threats of rain, cumulonimbus clouds and a moderate to high risk of severe weather in the ascent corridor.

The Falcon 9 rocket is expected to fly on a northeastern trajectory. The rocket's first stage booster will aim to land at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station 7 minutes and 38 seconds after liftoff, generating sonic booms in Brevard County.

FLORIDA TODAY's space team will link to NASA TV's coverage and provide mission updates beginning at approximately 7:15 p.m. at floridatoday.com/space.

For the latest news from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA's Kennedy Space Center, visit floridatoday.com/space.

Rick Neil He is Florida Today's space correspondent (for more of his stories, click here.) Call Neale at 321-242-3638 or [email protected]. Twitter/X: @Rick Neal1

Space is important to us, which is why we work to provide the highest coverage of industry and launch operations in Florida. Such journalism requires time and resources. Please support him by subscribing here.