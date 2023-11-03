November 3, 2023

“Next Level”: A US Navy drone boat launches weapons in the Middle East for the first time

Frank Tomlinson November 3, 2023 2 min read

General Milley talks about artificial intelligence and the future of warfare


Artificial Intelligence in the Military: General Milley talks about the future of warfare

04:08

A US Navy drone ship has fired “lethal munitions” into international waters in the Middle East, the first time such an exercise has been carried out in the region.

The exercise — dubbed Digital Talon — was conducted by the Navy’s Task Force 59, a team focused on drones and UAVs. artificial intelligenceUS Naval Forces Central Command He said in a press release. On October 23, task force members located and targeted simulated hostile forces using a method called “manned drone teaming,” officials said, and fired live munitions from a drone ship to destroy the target boat.

The system “successfully registered direct hits every time,” the press release said. The shooting was supervised by a human operator on the beach, who “made engagement decisions.”

Screenshot-2023-11-03-at-6-38-04-am.png
The unmanned system is installed on the target boat.

US Naval Forces Central Command/US 5th Fleet


a A video shared by the Navy It showed a drone boat with two outboard motors hurtling through the waves. The footage also showed marine operators monitoring the operation from a remote location. Once a target is identified, a missile from what the Navy calls the “Lethal Miniature Air Missile System” is launched at the back of the unmanned boat. The video also showed the moment of successful impact.

“We are focused on the practical application of new unmanned systems and artificial intelligence technologies,” Vice Admiral Brad Cooper said in the press release. “During Digital Talon, we took a significant step forward and advanced our capability to the ‘next level’ beyond just maritime domain awareness, which has been the traditional focus of Task Force 59. We demonstrated that these unmanned platforms can enhance fleet lethality. By doing so, In doing so, we strengthen regional maritime security and enhance deterrence against malicious activities.

Navy-Unmanned-boat.jpg
A US Navy drone ship fires “lethal munitions” in international waters near the Middle East on October 23, 2023.

US Naval Forces Central Command/US 5th Fleet


This is the second time in as many months that the Navy has successfully demonstrated such capabilities, Cooper said. In September, several unmanned water and air vehicles were able to track ships and small boats belonging to the Iranian Navy and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps over several days as they conducted routine patrols in and around the area. Strait of Hormuz. “12 different unmanned platforms” were integrated with manned ships in this exercise, Cooper said.



