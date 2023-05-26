May 26, 2023

Nintendo Patches Tears of the Kingdom’s Duplication Glitches

Len Houle May 26, 2023

picture: Nintendo | Kotaku

Nintendo just updated The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom’s Tears to version 1.1.2, and while the company’s official patch notes don’t mention it, users have reported that several notorious (and handy!) game iteration glitches have been removed.

As we reported, Several methods have been found for players To easily access a lot of resources and items in the game and even stack power upsbut it appears that at least some of them are now gone as part of the patch.

Just remember Nintendo’s official notes:

Version 1.1.2 (released May 25, 2023)

Audio bug fixes

– Fixed an issue with audio playing at a very high volume in certain circumstances.

Additional fixes

– Fixed an issue in the main mission, “Camera Action in Depths”, where players could not progress beyond a certain point. Downloading the update will allow players to continue beyond that point.

– Several issues have been addressed to improve the gaming experience.

Anyone accustomed to Nintendo’s vague patch notes won’t be surprised by this, but the “multiple issues addressed to improve gaming experience” line could certainly cover a lot of ground.

Users are reporting in this Reddit thread Many of the glitches in the duplication no longer worked, while our internal testing found that gliding in particular was also affected.

Since it seems like more of these bugs are being discovered every day, we don’t know yet if they are being caught everyone Some of them have been patched, or if there are still some undetected lies in the game waiting to be exploited. But if using these workarounds has made life easier for you, and you want to continue doing so, you may want to disable automatic updates for your console/game if you still have time to do so (if you haven’t already by the time you read In this you might be too late, sorry!)

