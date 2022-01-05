North Korea fired an unidentified missile

The South Korean military said on Wednesday (Jan. 5) that North Korea had launched an unidentified missile into the sea, the first test of Pyongyang in the New Year. South Korea’s coalition leaders say a missile was fired into the sea east of the peninsula.

Read morePerson abducted from South Korea to North Korea

In 2021, North Korea said it had successfully tested a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile, long-range naval missile, and train-launched weapon. The new move comes as North Korea has not responded to Washington’s proposal to meet with US officials to hold talks with Pyongyang.

At an important meeting of the ruling party last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his desire to further strengthen his country’s military capabilities under international sanctions.

Negotiations with the United States have stalled since a failed meeting between Kim Jong Un and former US President Donald Trump in 2019. Since President Joe Biden took office a year ago, the United States has repeatedly announced its readiness to meet with North Korean officials. But Pyongyang has so far turned down the offer.