OPEC + meets to discuss production quotas and a new cut: sources

The OPEC logo is pictured at OPEC headquarters on October 4, 2022. In October last year, the oil cartel announced its decision to cut production by two million barrels per day.

Sources told Reuters that OPEC and its allies will meet on Sunday to discuss a new agreement that may adjust countries’ production quotas and further reduce production, as the group faces slowing oil prices and a looming oversupply.

OPEC +, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, pumps about 40 percent of global crude, which means that its political decisions can have a significant impact on oil prices.

Four sources familiar with the OPEC+ discussions told Reuters that additional production cuts were being discussed among options for Sunday’s session.

“We are discussing the full package (of changes to the agreement),” one of the four sources said.

Three of the four sources said the cuts could be as much as 1 million bpd on top of the current cuts of 2 million bpd and the voluntary cuts of 1.6 million bpd announced in a surprise move in April and put into effect in May.

The April announcement helped push oil prices towards $9 a barrel, above $87, but they quickly fell back under pressure from concerns about global economic growth and demand. On Friday, the international benchmark Brent crude settled at $76.

And if the new cut is approved, it will raise the total volume of cuts to 4.66 million barrels per day, or about 4.5% of global demand.