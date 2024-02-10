February 10, 2024

OpenAI CEO: Vision Pro is “the second most impressive technology” after the iPhone

Len Houle February 10, 2024 2 min read

This is kind of a cheap Friday post, but I was struck by the fact that OpenAI CEO and co-founder Sam Altman Just posted on X/Twitter He believes the new Apple Vision Pro is “the second most impressive technology after the iPhone.”

(He supposedly thinks OpenAI's ChatGPT is the #1 “most impressive” new technology since Apple launched its mobile device in 2007.)

Altman also responded to a reply that said Apple's new spatial computing headset “may have the worst name though,” and used his own product in the process.

Given Altman's impressions, it makes a lot of sense that OpenAI actually shipped a VisionOS version of its ChatGPT app last week.

At $3,500 up front (or $291.58 per month for a year), the Vision Pro has been one of the more affordable mass-market tech devices in a while, but it appears to be off to a strong start, with third-party estimates suggesting it's already… It sold more than 200,000 units Since it was first available for purchase in the US last month.

