Oscar Pistorius has been denied parole because Riva Steenkamp’s parents are against his early release

(CNN) South African Paralympic runner Oscar Pistorius has been denied parole, a lawyer for Reeva Steenkamp’s parents told CNN on Friday.

“I can confirm that the parole board has made the decision, parole has been denied and they will meet in a year to consider Oscar Pistorius’ parole order again,” Tanya Quinn told CNN after the parole hearing.

Pistorius has been approved for consideration for parole after serving more than half of his 13-year sentence. But Steenkamp’s parents opposed early release, their lawyer Tanya Quinn told CNN before his parole hearing, which took place at the Pretoria prison where he is serving his sentence.

The former Olympic sprinter shot his partner four times through the bathroom door of his home in 2013, denying he killed her in a fit of rage, saying instead he mistook her for an intruder.

Quinn said Pistorius told “different accounts” of what happened and “never explained” why he fired the “final shot” that killed Steenkamp.

Under South African law, inmates can be considered for parole after serving half their sentence if they meet conditions, such as good behavior in prison.

In 2018, the athlete’s father, Henk Pistorius, told The British Times newspaper He ran Bible classes and prayer groups for prisoners, including the leader of the prison’s most feared gang.

To be eligible for parole, Pistorius had to take part in South Africa’s “restorative justice” process, which gives offenders the opportunity to “come to justice and accept their actions”.

The athlete — who was previously honored as an inspirational figure after competing in the 2012 Olympics — has become the center of an experiment that has been followed around the world.

During the trial, Pistorius pleaded not guilty to one count of first degree murder and one count of firearms connected to Steenkamp’s murder.

Prosecutors argued that her killing was premeditated and that the shooting occurred after an argument between the spouses.

He frequently broke down in court and his past behavior was closely scrutinized.

Pistorius was convicted of manslaughter in 2014 and sentenced to five years in prison. But a higher court The conviction was overturned and converted to murder A year later, he raised his sentence to six years in prison.

The sentence was appealed by prosecutors who claimed the sentence was too light. It was Pistorius’ sentence It increased to 13 years and five months by the Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa in 2017.