Over 10,000 players, excluding Texas QB Arch Manning, have signed up for EA Sports College Football 25

More than 10,000 college football players have already agreed to participate in EA Sports College Football 25 this summer, According to ESPN's Adam Rittenbergwhich represents a big step for the company as it brings back the famous video game.

However, one of the most notable opponents appears to be Texas freshman Arch Manning.

Manning, according to Anwar Richardson of Rivals.com, didn't want to be in the video game. Instead, he is “focused on playing football on the field.”

Manning, the son of Cooper Manning and nephew of both Peyton and Eli Manning, spent last season as a redshirt senior at Texas playing behind Quinn Ewers — who helped lead the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff. Manning was a five-star recruit out of high school and is expected to start for Texas once Ewers leaves for the NFL draft after next season.

Although Manning will not participate in the game, several other notable players have already committed. According to ESPN, he selected Ewers, Colorado's Travis Hunter, Georgia's Carson Beck, Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Oregon State's Dillon Gabriel.

The upcoming release this summer marks the first release of the game since NCAA Football 14 dropped on July 9, 2013. EA Sports has launched a new nothing deal to compensate players for appearing in the game. They will reportedly be paid $600 and receive a free copy of the game in exchange for agreeing to participate in it.

By reaching the 10,000 player mark, EA Sports said it has achieved 87% of its goal for the game.

“The response to the opportunity to cast athletes for EA Sports College Football 25 has been amazing,” Darryl Holt, senior vice president and general manager of the Tiburon Studios Group and EA Sports' NFL division, said in a statement to ESPN. “In just over one week, over 10,000 athletes across FBS have signed up to the offer with more people saying 'yes' every hour. We are excited to welcome more athletes in the coming weeks and to launch this first batch of athletes for the first time in the game at Launching this summer.

Although EA Sports has yet to announce a specific date, the game is expected to be released later this summer. Although Manning won't be around this time, Texans fans certainly have the option to create a fake version of him to start a new dynasty situation. This is almost the real thing.