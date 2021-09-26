First ratings of participation

Currently, we do not have overall statistics on participation. But during the last legislative elections, it seemed to be better than it was four years ago.

In the country’s most populous North Rhine-Westphalia (a quarter of the population), 44.8% of the vote was cast by noon. At the same time in 2017 it was 40.1%. At 11 a.m. in Hamburg, 50.2% of the vote was cast. Four years ago it was 37.4%. Also in Lower Saxony, 36.6% of registered voters voted at 12:30 p.m., four points higher than four years ago.

On the other hand, participation in East London may be low. At Saxony, for example, it was 25.9% at noon, 1.2 points lower than in 2017. Also in Saxony-Anhalt, it was 26.6% at noon, up from 29.6% four years ago.

In this situation, it is difficult to say who will benefit from this mobilization. What is certain is that the CDU-CSU counts a lot on the fact that its election site is moving back to the home base, considering the poor polls of recent weeks.

Thomas Weeder (Berlin, Reporter)