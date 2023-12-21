PFT Week 16 NFL Picks 2023 Florio vs. Sims

With three weeks to go, we are still at an impasse.
Directly, Sims and I were an average of 9-7 in Week 15. Over the course of the year, we were 138-86.
This week, we disagree on six matches. In theory, one of us could open an insurmountable path.
Throughout Week 16, scroll and read.
Saints at Rams (-4)
The Rams are the one team the best teams in the NFC don’t want to see in the playoffs.
Florio: Rams, 28-20.
Sims: Rams, 28-20.
Bengals (-2) at Steelers
It’s now or never for the Steelers. I’m going to pick them on the hunch that Kenny Pickett will find a way to play.
Florio: Steelers, 16-13.
Simms: Bengals, 21-17.
Bills and Chargers (-11.5)
Chargers need a shock to the system. It won’t come until the playoffs.
Florio: Bills, 42-10.
Sims: Bills, 34-13.
Colts and Falcons (-1)
The Colts are feeling more and more confident. The Falcons reached their last chance, or came close.
Florio: Colts, 24-17.
Sims: Falcons, 24-21.
Packers (-5) at Panthers
Green Bay desperately needs to turn things around.
Florio: Packers, 27-13.
Simms: Packers, 23-13.
Brown (-2.5) at Texas
This could go either way. Cleveland’s defense makes the difference.
Florio: Browns 19-14.
Sims: Brown, 20-10.
Lions (-3) at Vikings
Can Minnesota maintain its slim hopes of a second straight division title?
Florio: Vikings, 24-23.
Sims: Black, 24-28.
Commanders in aircraft (-3)
Good luck convincing anyone to come on Christmas Eve for this.
Florio: Leaders, 20-24.
Sims: Airplanes, 13-17.
Seahawks (-2.5) at Titans
Can the Seahawks pull off a thrilling win Monday night in a mini-series?
Florio: Seahawks, 27-17.
The Sims: Titans, 17-24.
Jaguar at Pirates (-1)
I believe in BOX. Sims doesn’t do that yet.
Florio: Pirates, 20-23.
Sims: Jaguars, 27-20.
Cardinals at Bears (-4)
Mai Eberflus is trying to earn another year on the job.
Florio: Bears, 30-23.
Sims: Bears, 27-17.
Cowboys & Dolphins (-1.5)
Can Miami beat a good team? Can Dallas win on the road? Something must give.
Florio: Dolphins, 24-27.
Sims: Dolphins, 31-24.
Patriots and Broncos (-6.5)
A captive audience on Christmas Eve may feel like hostages during this period.
Florio: Broncos, 23-17.
Sims: Broncos, 17-13.
Chiefs Raiders (-10)
The Chiefs keep the lights on to take a shot at the No. 1 seed.
Florio: Chiefs, 31-20.
Sims: Chiefs, 28-17.
Giants at Eagles (-12)
They won’t throw snowballs at Santa if the Eagles blow them up.
Florio: Eagles, 34-20.
Sims: Eagles, 28-10.
Ravens at 49ers (-5)
Ravens feeling disrespected by five point spread? They should feel proud of it.
Florio: 49ers, 31-20.
Sims: 49ers, 31-21.
