PFT Week 16 NFL Picks 2023 Florio vs. Sims

With three weeks to go, we are still at an impasse.

Directly, Sims and I were an average of 9-7 in Week 15. Over the course of the year, we were 138-86.

This week, we disagree on six matches. In theory, one of us could open an insurmountable path.

Throughout Week 16, scroll and read.

Saints at Rams (-4)

The Rams are the one team the best teams in the NFC don’t want to see in the playoffs.

Florio: Rams, 28-20.

Sims: Rams, 28-20.

Bengals (-2) at Steelers

It’s now or never for the Steelers. I’m going to pick them on the hunch that Kenny Pickett will find a way to play.

Florio: Steelers, 16-13.

Simms: Bengals, 21-17.

Bills and Chargers (-11.5)

Chargers need a shock to the system. It won’t come until the playoffs.

Florio: Bills, 42-10.

Sims: Bills, 34-13.

Colts and Falcons (-1)

The Colts are feeling more and more confident. The Falcons reached their last chance, or came close.

Florio: Colts, 24-17.

Sims: Falcons, 24-21.

Packers (-5) at Panthers

Green Bay desperately needs to turn things around.

Florio: Packers, 27-13.

Simms: Packers, 23-13.

Brown (-2.5) at Texas

This could go either way. Cleveland’s defense makes the difference.

Florio: Browns 19-14.

Sims: Brown, 20-10.

Lions (-3) at Vikings

Can Minnesota maintain its slim hopes of a second straight division title?

Florio: Vikings, 24-23.

Sims: Black, 24-28.

Commanders in aircraft (-3)

Good luck convincing anyone to come on Christmas Eve for this.

Florio: Leaders, 20-24.

Sims: Airplanes, 13-17.

Seahawks (-2.5) at Titans

Can the Seahawks pull off a thrilling win Monday night in a mini-series?

Florio: Seahawks, 27-17.

The Sims: Titans, 17-24.

Jaguar at Pirates (-1)

I believe in BOX. Sims doesn’t do that yet.

Florio: Pirates, 20-23.

Sims: Jaguars, 27-20.

Cardinals at Bears (-4)

Mai Eberflus is trying to earn another year on the job.

Florio: Bears, 30-23.

Sims: Bears, 27-17.

Cowboys & Dolphins (-1.5)

Can Miami beat a good team? Can Dallas win on the road? Something must give.

Florio: Dolphins, 24-27.

Sims: Dolphins, 31-24.

Patriots and Broncos (-6.5)

A captive audience on Christmas Eve may feel like hostages during this period.

Florio: Broncos, 23-17.

Sims: Broncos, 17-13.

Chiefs Raiders (-10)

The Chiefs keep the lights on to take a shot at the No. 1 seed.

Florio: Chiefs, 31-20.

Sims: Chiefs, 28-17.

Giants at Eagles (-12)

They won’t throw snowballs at Santa if the Eagles blow them up.

Florio: Eagles, 34-20.

Sims: Eagles, 28-10.

Ravens at 49ers (-5)

Ravens feeling disrespected by five point spread? They should feel proud of it.

Florio: 49ers, 31-20.

Sims: 49ers, 31-21.