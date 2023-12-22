49ers sign D-lineman Taylor Stallworth to coach team, per agent – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

December 22, 2023

Joy Love December 22, 2023

Injuries have hit the 49ers hard at defensive tackle in recent weeks, and they added some depth on Thursday.

The 49ers have signed veteran defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth to their practice squad, announced agent Brett Tesler On social media.

Stallworth, 28, has appeared in 58 NFL games with two starts over six seasons. The Tennessee Titans released Stallworth from injured reserve last month. He went on injured reserve after playing six snaps in the Titans’ Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Stallworth also spent time with Houston and Carolina this offseason.

The 49ers on Wednesday placed second-year defensive tackle Kalia Davis on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. Davis is required to miss at least four games, but could be available for the 49ers in the postseason.

The 49ers played their Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals without starting defensive tackles Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrave.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said the club won’t know whether Armstead (foot, knee) or Hargrave (hamstring) will be available for Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens until later in the week.

Stallworth has appeared in NFL regular season games with five different teams in his career. He spent two seasons each with New Orleans and Indianapolis before moving to Houston, Kansas City and Tennessee.

He has 52 tackles and 4.5 sacks in his career.

