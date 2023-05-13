Jahmir Gibbs ignores the criticism leveled by the Lions in the draft

Eric WoodyardESPN3 minutes to read

Jahmyr Gibbs’ NFL Draft Profile where the Lions pick him at 12 Check out the top highlights that contributed to a stellar college life for Detroit native Jahmyr Gibbs.

Allen Park, Michigan – Jahmyr Gibbs is a man of few words, so when asked if the Detroit Lions got him too early with the 12th overall pick, he shrugged it off with a calm demeanor.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion,” Gibbs said Saturday during the rookie mini-camp. “I really do not care”.

As a precautionary step, the Lions took Gibbs out of minicamp after he tweaked his ankle on Friday, but he’s still learning from the coaching staff and supporting his teammates.

“I’m straight,” Gibbs said of the minor injury.

“He had a little tweak, but no big deal, he’ll be fine,” Lions assistant general manager Ray Agnew said. “We just take it safe.”

Shortly after being drafted, Gibbs said he was “surprised” at how high he was selected, as running backs are not rated as such in today’s era.

He’s also aware that he’s likely to be compared to running back Bijan Robinson, who was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons seventh overall, but Gibbs didn’t let it get to him. Robinson and Gibbs are the first linebacker pair to feature in the top 12 since 2017, when Christian McCaffrey and Leonard Fournette were named to the top 12.

“Me and Bejan, we’re great. We get along really well. This is my son,” Gibbs said. “So every time I see him — you know, we had the same coach in college — so we all have a great relationship.”

Gibbs is Detroit’s highest run since 1989, when the Lions acquired Hall of Famer Barry Sanders with the third overall pick.

And when he was on the field for junior camp, though he was “quiet,” according to Sam Laporta, Gibbs impressed his new teammates.

Laporta says he “can’t wait to block him and just watches what he can do with the ball in his hands”.

“He’s special and I think we’ve all seen that,” said the Lions’ Hendon Hooker in the third. “One of those guys who will come to work. They don’t do much, and I really admire his game.

“I remember he fouled three defenders when we played [Alabama] At Tennessee this past year, so I’m continuing to build my relationship with him off the court as well and I’m looking forward to the future.”