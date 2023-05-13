The Warriors free agency rumors started before the body got cold

The tough questions facing this offseason Golden State Warriors team surfaced just moments after they were eliminated from the playoffs.
After the Dubs lost 122-101 Game 6 to the Lakers on Friday, Draymond Green told ESPN’s Andscape’s Mark Spears that his future depends, at least in part, on where General Manager Bob Myers goes this summer.
