Pixel tablet leak reveals screen, battery and release date specifications

According to an early Amazon listing that has since been removed, the Pixel tablet will launch on June 20 in Japan, while other key specs have now surfaced thanks to this leak.

As captured in a screenshot (via reddit), Amazon Japan briefly published a dossier Full list of Pixel Tablet which included the scheduled release and several photos of the device in porcelain (beige background with white border) and hazel (green/black).

The Pixel Tablet is priced at ¥79,800 (or $591) for 128GB of storage (UFS 3.1), with April European pricing previously leaked at €600-650 ($657 to $711). It’s touted for “up to 12 hours of video streaming” with a “built-in 27Wh battery.”

One local site And Some on Twitter They were able to browse the list before taking it down, and we confirmed that the Tensor G2 will be paired with 8GB of RAM (LPDDR5), as we previously reported. We also had that there would be two storage options, with 256GB being the other size.

In addition, the listing of the Pixel Tablet reveals a 10.95-inch 2560 x 1600 LCD display with 500 nits of brightness. Other specifications of the Pixel Tablet include 8MP front and rear cameras, three microphones, “quad speakers”, Bluetooth 5.2 and Ultrawide Band (UWB) as already confirmed by the FCC.

Google seems to be taking a staggered approach to launching its upcoming devices if the Pixel Tablet is coming in June and the Pixel 7a is expected next week. This is further reinforced by how an already large screen device like a mid-range phone doesn’t leak on retail sites. It is not clear if the Pixel Fold will launch with the tablet.

via snoopy tech

credit: u/best pasta

