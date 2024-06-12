Pixel Watch June 2024 update rolling out

Today, Google is rolling out the latest update for the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 with the June 2024 security patch.

The Pixel Watch is now on the “June 5, 2024” security patch level. Based on Wear OS 4, TWD9.240605.001.A1 is the build number for all four models.

Pixel Watch June 2024 update Change log It lists three items:

On wrist detection

On-body and out-of-body detection is improved for users who have a tattoo on their wrist.

Detect car accidents on Pixel Watch

Along with the updated Personal Safety app that can be downloaded via the Play Store, in this version, the Pixel Watch now detects if the user has been in a car accident and calls for help if the user is unable to do so.

Bike fall detection

We’ve updated our fall detection algorithm to better detect falls from bikes.

As part of the dropped feature, the Pixel Watch 2 now features car crash detection. Google has also updated its Fall Detection feature to better detect bike-related falls. This is available on the original Pixel Watch and PW2. There are also Google Home Favorites tiles and device complications.

Tapping the Your Watch is up to date screen (Settings > System > System Updates) several times will start the download this afternoon. To speed up the process, open Connection preferences and disable Bluetooth to force a Wi-Fi connection. Images can be OTA Found here.

