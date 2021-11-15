Poland announced the construction of the wall on the border with Belarus in December

The Polish government wants to prevent immigrants from returning to its territory. The border with Belarus is more than 400 kilometers.

Construction of a wall on the border with Belarus, where many migrants are currently concentrated, will begin in Poland in December and will be completed in the first half of 2022, the ministry said in a statement on Monday (November 15). “The business we must undertake is a purely strategic and priority investment for the protection of the nation and its citizens., Announced the Interior Minister Marius Kaminsky.

The ministry stressed that the contracts would be signed by December 15 and work would begin later that month, and that workers would have to take turns in three shifts 24 hours a day. The structure will cost about 353 million euros ($ 407 million) and is expected to be 180 kilometers or half the total length of the border between Poland and Belarus. Parliament gave the green light last month for its construction.

Since the summer, thousands of immigrants, mostly from the Middle East, have tried to cross or cross this border. As a result, Poland sent thousands of troops to the border area, where it declared a state of emergency and at the same time set up a sharp barbed wire fence.

