Mandatory gynecological tests: Australians to sue Qatar

Qatar faces justice. At the end of 2020, passengers on ten Qatar Airways flights departing from Doha underwent a gynecological examination to find the mother of an abandoned child in an airport toilet. Several months later, some plaintiffs – seven of the 13 Australians involved – decided to launch proceedings against the Qatari authorities in Australian justice.

This’“Send message to Qatari authorities that women cannot be treated like this”Damien Stursecker, the victims’ lawyer, told AFP he hoped passengers would receive proper forgiveness, compensation and protection as they passed through the airport.