The 4 soldiers killed in the attack were blamed on the jihadists

The National Army said on social media on Sunday that four Malian soldiers had been killed in an alleged attack on jihadists in the northeastern part of Bamako near the Mauritanian border.

Soldiers from the Guiré Post in the Nara area, “Strongly repulsed the attack of the armed terrorist group“The word commonly used to refer to jihadists, the army said, was that four soldiers were killed, 14 wounded and six assailants shot dead.

Mali has been responsible for the activities of groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State since 2012, and for all forms of violence claiming to be self-defense fighters and bandits. Regular forces are accused of abuse. The violence, which began in the north in 2012, has spread to the center and neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger. Despite the deployment of UN, French and African forces, they have caused thousands of civilian and military casualties and hundreds of thousands of displaced people.

The seizure of power in Bamako by the military following a coup in 2020 has not stopped the cycle.

