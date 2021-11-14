Video. Terrible earthquake in Iran, felt up to Dubai

On Sunday, November 14, two powerful earthquakes shook southern Iran, killing at least one person and causing panic as far as the Persian Gulf.

A 22-year-old man has been killed in a power outage in the harmos capital of Bandar-Abbas, Iranian Red Cross leader Mehdi Walipur told state television that several teams had been sent to assess the damage. State television said one person was injured when a wall collapsed in the Strait of Hormuz and several others were taken to hospital in shock.

The 4-magnitude quake, which struck 45 minutes after the two quakes, shook violently, prompting the public broadcast service to broadcast live images from the affected area showing trucks parked on the side of the road.

State television said the mountains around the Bandar-Abbas port had collapsed, causing massive rock falls. “Earthquakes lasted a long time and frightened people,” the same source said. Many buildings in Bandar-Abbas have cracked, with most people taking to the streets, city governor Azizolla Konari said.

The quake was felt in neighboring provinces. Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi has ordered First Vice President Mohammed Mokbar to visit the region soon. Located on the borders of many tectonic plates and crossed by many faults, Iran is part of a strong seismic activity.

The tremor was also felt in the Persian Gulf. For example, buildings in Dubai have been vacated.