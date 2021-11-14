Direct – Govt: More than 14,600 cases in 24 hours, indicators on the rise

Return to the Netherlands from partial control

To prevent a recent outbreak of pollution, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced at a press conference in The Hague on Friday that he was withdrawing a series of health restrictions: “A major blow in a few weeks because the virus is everywhere. In the country, in all sectors, at all ages,” he promised.

Under the new measures, essential shops such as bars, restaurants and supermarkets, which come into effect on Saturday night and run for at least three weeks, will be closed at 8pm and non-essential shops at 6pm. In addition, Dutch citizens are not allowed to accommodate more than four people in their homes and are invited to do the delivery, “if this is not really possible,” said Mark Rutte.

As for public demonstrations, they will be removed and football matches will be played behind closed doors next week, including the World Cup qualifiers between the Netherlands and Norway. However, schools are open and people are allowed to go out of the house.

As of Thursday, the country had reported 16,364 new cases in the last 24 hours, which had not been reached since December 2020. Hospitals have already warned that even if 82% of the population is fully vaccinated in the current situation, they will not be able to spend the winter. .