Cop26: Greta Thunberg created the best summary of the Glasgow Accord

COP26 – Swedish activist, following the termination of a contract at Cop26 in Glasgow this Saturday, November 13 Greta Dunberg He lamented that the conference had reached the stage of “blah, blah, blah” and repeated the allegations it had already made to world leaders. “The real work continues outside of these rooms. We will never give up,” the iconic figure of the Friday movement for the future said on Twitter. At the end of the World Climate Conference.

The # COP26 Done. Here is a brief summary: Blah, Blah, Blah. But the real work continues outside of these halls. We will never give up.

A few days ago, the activist had warned that “a deal described as ‘small steps in the right direction’, ‘some progress’ or ‘gradual success’ is tantamount to failure. Greta Dunberg already feared, as the AFP heard in mid-October, that despite its “critical” character for the planet’s future. Cop 26 Does not make “big changes”.

“Climate disaster always knocks on the door” The “Glasgow Agreement on Climate,” adopted at the end of Cop26’s two – week labor negotiations, aims to accelerate the fight against global warming, restrict it to 1.5 ° C, or respond to calls for assistance. From poor countries. “There is still a lot to do in the coming years,” the British Prime Minister told him. Boris Johnson. “But today’s agreement is a big step forward, and more importantly, we have the first international agreement to reduce coal use and a plan to restrict coal use. Global warming 1.5 degrees “higher than pre-industrial,” he said. See also Govt-19: In India, the "black fungus" epidemic is breaking all records “Climate disaster is still knocking on the door,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned. “There are welcome steps forward as a result of the World Climate Conference, but that is not enough,” the UN chief said in a statement. He listed “goals we did not achieve during this conference”, particularly “the end of fossil fuel subsidies, the exit from coal, the pricing of carbon” and financial assistance to the most vulnerable poor countries. “Accepted texts are a compromise. They reflect the interests, circumstances, contradictions and status of the current political will in the world. (…) Unfortunately, collective political will is not enough to overcome deep contradictions,” he writes. “It’s time to move on to ’emergency’ mode,” he continued, adding that current emissions reduction guarantees did not allow the Paris Agreement to keep global warming “below 2 ° C” lower than before. -Industrial era, and best target + 1.5 C.

“It’s soft and weak” “It’s soft, it’s weak, and the 1.5 ° C target is no longer alive, but there’s a signal that the coal age is over. “This is a disgrace to the millions of people affected by the climate crisis,” said Theresa Anderson of Action Aid International, a non-profit organization. See also Brussels excludes renegotiation of post-Brexit measures The European Commission, for its part, estimates that the Glasgow Accord “kept the objectives of the Paris Agreement alive and gave us the opportunity to control global warming to 1.5 C.” “We have made progress in achieving the three objectives we set at the beginning of Cop26,” commission chairman Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement. “It gives us hope that we can provide a safe and prosperous place for humanity on this planet, but there will be no time to waste: hard work still awaits us. Greene-Franானois Juliard, Director General of Greenpeace France, Clement Senechal, Climate Spokesman for Greenpeace France, and Jean-Luc Mலlenchon, President of La France Insume, also responded. You can read about it in the tweets below.

