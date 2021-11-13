Volcanic eruption in La Palma: A 70-year-old man died while clearing ash from a volcano.

The person was cleaning the roof of his house. He was the first victim of a volcanic eruption in La Palma.

For two months, the lava flows More than 1000 hectares of land In La Palma. The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano has completely turned the lives of the islanders on its head. Some had to leave their homes, while others struggled with organs.

But when the magma swallowed up hectares of plants and houses, the first victim of the volcano was killed while cleaning the roof of his house. It was a resident of El Paso who was in the exemption zone where he had access.

According to The Independent, He lived in his own house located in the Corazoncilo district of El Paso, where clean-up operations are currently underway to remove all-encompassing ash.

El Paso Mayor Sergio Rodriguez confirmed the information, recalling that groups of volunteers cleaning the ashes were mainly made up of homeowners.

They are usually divided into four or five groups on each roof.