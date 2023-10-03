House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy was targeted by a resolution of condemnation from within his own camp.

Kevin McCarthy, the “Speaker” of the U.S. House of Representatives, on the porch of the Capitol on October 2, 2023 in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/AFP

The two already had a chance to clash in January when Matt Gets tried everything to prevent Kevin McCarthy’s election. Speaker of the US House of Representatives. On Monday, Oct. 2, a Trump-elect from Florida introduced a resolution to impeach the president — and the Republican Party — from the far-right lower house of the U.S. Congress.

The maneuver, rarely used in US parliamentary history, comes after Congress on Saturday adopted a temporary budget for the administration that was opposed by many conservative elected officials.

The motion, introduced by Matt Getz, could spark a showdown in the House of Representatives in the coming days. “Go ahead!”Mr. McCarthy immediately responded in a defiant tone, In a message on X (formerly Twitter).

Matt Gates accuses Kevin McCarthy of jumping to conclusions “Confidentiality Agreement” Amidst budget negotiations with President Joe Biden over a possible envelope for Ukraine. However, the Republican right-wing strongly opposes releasing additional funds to Kyiv, believing the money should be used to combat the migration crisis along the US-Mexico border.

Democratic support could save McCarthy

The committee has a de facto veto in the House on a large number of files that have a narrow Republican majority in the agency. Kevin McCarthy, Speaker The 58-year-old was elected by force in January because of this slim majority. After four days of debate, three nights of negotiations, and fifteen grueling ballots, he had to make important concessions to nearly twenty Trumpist delegates—including the power to vote for any elected official. Accuse him.

Matt Gaetz on the night of October 2, 2023 at the Capitol in Washington. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The fraternity initiative did not surprise Kevin McCarthy, who said on Saturday he knew he was risking his seat. “If I had to risk my position to protect the American people, you know what I would do.”He promised.

Matt Gaetz’s motion requires a majority vote in the House to pass. A Republican president must rely on the votes of elected Democrats to retain his seat. However, nothing has been decided on the latter. Debates are underway across Joe Biden’s party to determine whether or not Kevin McCarthy deserves to be saved.

