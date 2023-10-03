A teenager kills a man in a Bangkok shopping center – Liberation

A 14-year-old boy opened fire on Tuesday, October 3, at Siam Paragon, a major tourist destination in the heart of the Thai capital. He killed one person and wounded six others before being arrested.

The shooting occurred on Tuesday, October 3, at Siam Paragon, a large shopping center in Bangkok, a major tourist destination in the heart of the Thai capital. Prime Minister Shretha Thavis confirmed the information before announcing the arrest of the attacker moments later. Emergency services say a fourteen-year-old suspect has been killed and six others injured. The latter initially made contact with three victims before correcting their assessment in the early afternoon.

Hundreds of people had to rush out of the building, located in the center of the Thai capital. Videos on social media show scenes of panic. Siam Paragon is one of Bangkok’s main shopping centers, popular with locals and tourists from all over the world.

The incident comes nearly a year to the day of the largest mass killing in the kingdom’s modern history in Nong Pua Lam Pu province (north-east). A former police officer killed 36 people, most of them children under the age of five, during a killing spree that lasted more than three hours with guns and knives.

Armed attacks claim victims every week in the Kingdom. In 2017, there were about ten million firearms in the country, almost half (4 million) of which were not registered with the authorities, according to the Small Arms Survey, a Swiss research project. In 2020, 29 people were killed in a killing at a shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Updated at 2:30 p.m. : After initially talking about three victims, emergency services revised their numbers downward.