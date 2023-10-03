Volodymyr Zelensky travels to the Eastern Front, in the Kubiansk and Lyman region

The Ukrainian president announced on Tuesday that he had visited the eastern part of the Koupiansk and Lyman regions, which were the target of an offensive by Russian troops on Tuesday, October 3. “Today we see our regiments fighting in one of the hottest zones, Kubiansk and Lyman.”Wrote Volodymyr Zelensky In TelegramPublishes a video in which he is seen with soldiers in what looks like a fortified shelter. Follow our live stream.

A new series of nighttime attacks in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force said on Tuesday it had shot down 29 drones and one missile launched by Russia in the south and east of the country. The Air Defense said these were 29 Iranian-made Shahed 131/136 drones and one Iskander-K cruise missile. In total, Russia launched 31 drones and one missile from Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Stop US aid? In the United States, the federal administration’s tentative budget adopted on Saturday did not include an envelope for Kyiv. Trumpist elected officials, who are throwing their full weight behind the current budget negotiations, have managed to get Congress to pass a text that doesn’t actually appear to help. If you stop this support, “It will be disastrous for Ukrainians”Mark Ganzian, a consultant at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, warns.

Japan was embarrassed by the visit of one of its senators to Russia. A pro-Russian Japanese senator visited Moscow, the first since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The visit surprised the Japanese government, which criticized the private initiative on Tuesday. “Government was not informed by Mr Suzuki of his trip to Russia”, Japanese government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said. Tokyo has strongly condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine from the outset and has adopted the same sanctions against Moscow as its Western allies.

European ministers in Kyiv. EU foreign ministers met in Kiev on Monday “Historic Meeting” aimed at finding the lines of a “Continuous Support” For Ukraine, which aims to join the European Union. In the face of a slow Ukrainian counteroffensive and fears of waning Western support for Ukraine, Russia is also a question of showing up. “do not count” On top of that “tired” Catherine Colonna, French Minister of the European Union, explained.