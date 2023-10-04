October 4, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Italy: 21 people, including French, died when a bus fell off the track and caught fire in Venice.

Italy: 21 people, including French, died when a bus fell off the track and caught fire in Venice.

Rusty Knowles October 4, 2023 1 min read

Dramatic accident, Tuesday October 3 evening, in Italy. Just after 7:30 p.m., a bus fell off a bridge in Venice. The city’s mayor, Luigi Brugnaro, made a statement soon after “Many Victims”. According to the updated report, at least 21 people have died. “Provisional reports indicate at least 21 victims and more than 20 hospitalized, many of them in critical condition” Luca Zaia, governor of the Veneto region of which Venice is the capital, expressed regret. “A tragedy of colossal proportions.” “A few minors were also involved in the accident.” He added on Facebook.

Victims include “Ukrainian Tourists”, a spokesman for Venice Town Hall told AFP, but also the Germans and the French, Ansa agency reported. The injured included three Ukrainians, a Croatian, a German and a Frenchman, a spokesman told AFP. “We are in contact with Italian authorities to identify possible French victims”Catherine Colonna, head of French diplomacy, was mentioned in X.

The injured were evacuated to various hospitals in the region, especially in Mestre, Padua and Treviso, Luigi Brugnaro said.

See also  Direct Ukraine will join NATO "as soon as conditions allow," Emmanuel Macron says in Vilnius

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Volodymyr Zelensky travels to the Eastern Front, in the Kubiansk and Lyman region

October 3, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

A teenager kills a man in a Bangkok shopping center – Liberation

October 3, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy was targeted by a resolution of condemnation from within his own camp.

October 3, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

6 min read

Who went home on Latin Night – Deadline

October 4, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

New York City is sinking, but not because of the big buildings

October 4, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Rays draw smallest MLB postseason crowd since 1919 with loss to Rangers

October 4, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

South China Sea: Philippines says three fishermen killed after ‘foreign’ ship rams their boat near Scarborough Shoal

October 4, 2023 Frank Tomlinson