Italy: 21 people, including French, died when a bus fell off the track and caught fire in Venice.

Dramatic accident, Tuesday October 3 evening, in Italy. Just after 7:30 p.m., a bus fell off a bridge in Venice. The city’s mayor, Luigi Brugnaro, made a statement soon after “Many Victims”. According to the updated report, at least 21 people have died. “Provisional reports indicate at least 21 victims and more than 20 hospitalized, many of them in critical condition” Luca Zaia, governor of the Veneto region of which Venice is the capital, expressed regret. “A tragedy of colossal proportions.” “A few minors were also involved in the accident.” He added on Facebook.

Victims include “Ukrainian Tourists”, a spokesman for Venice Town Hall told AFP, but also the Germans and the French, Ansa agency reported. The injured included three Ukrainians, a Croatian, a German and a Frenchman, a spokesman told AFP. “We are in contact with Italian authorities to identify possible French victims”Catherine Colonna, head of French diplomacy, was mentioned in X.

The injured were evacuated to various hospitals in the region, especially in Mestre, Padua and Treviso, Luigi Brugnaro said.