September 6, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Since the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has earned 158 billion euros from hydrocarbon exports.

Rusty Knowles September 6, 2022 2 min read

One hundred and fifty-eight billion euros. That’s the most Russia pocketed in the first half of the year since its invasion of Ukraine began, and the European Union (EU) was the main recipient thanks to its hydrocarbon exports. A report by experts from the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) was released on Monday, September 5.

“At least 43 billion euros have entered the treasury of the Russian state (in 2021, the federal budget is 230 billion euros) thanks to taxes and customs duties since the beginning of the war”, Lead author Larry Milevirta believes so. At this stage, He adds, “These revenues exceed the cost of Russian military spending estimated at 100 billion euros, while the destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure is estimated at 110 billion”.

read more: War in Ukraine: gas, raw materials, grain… What economic dependence between the EU and Russia?

The reason for such a bonanza? Expenses. Despite the sanctions, Moscow was able to efficiently compensate for the lower volumes exported, especially due to rising prices in European markets, despite falling imports from the EU. In gas, for example, the risk of drying up flows has prompted a stratospheric increase, with wholesale prices more than tripling compared to 2021. In other words, in July-August, compared to 2021, the export volume decreased by 25%. During the same period, revenue increased by 30%. results, “Gas imports may have dropped by 70%, but this country’s export earnings have not dropped at all”.

In the first half of the year, the EU still imported more Russian fossil fuels (85 billion euros) than China, Turkey and India. Within the EU, Germany ranks first, followed by the Netherlands, Italy, Poland and France (€5.5 billion).

See also  The Prime Minister interrupted his daughter live

China replaced Germany

However, a panorama that failed to develop in the coming months. The EU, NATO and G7 countries (actually EU, Turkey and Japan) together imported 56% of Russia’s fossil fuel exports in July-August. But this figure, while substantial, is down 75% from pre-invasion levels, especially in Europe.

During this period, Russian gas sales (by “pipeline”) fell 56% overall, while coal and liquefied natural gas fell 29% and 15%, respectively. The only exception: black gold. In this area, the EU ban will not come into effect until December 5, and Russia has managed to increase its sales (+ 19%). Through new outlets in India, China, UAE and Egypt.

You should read 33.24% of this article. The following is for subscribers only.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The last reactor at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant was decommissioned

September 5, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Liz Truss succeeds Boris Johnson, a free trade ideologue in the UK

September 5, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

In Canada, stabbing attacks in aboriginal communities have left ten dead and two suspects on the run

September 5, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Meghan Markle gives her first UK speech since the crown was given

September 6, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

What’s next for NASA’s moon rocket?

September 6, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Despite Seattle Seahawks Skeptics, Pete Carroll Doesn’t Envision “Nothing But Good Things Happening”

September 6, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

Sony, Tencent and NetEase continue to search for deals to expand new markets and formats

September 6, 2022 Len Houle